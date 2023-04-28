Kashmiri artisan reviving centuries-old craft of making 'Pulhoer'

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28 : For centuries, the people of Kashmir have relied on the traditional craft of making 'Pulhoer' to protect their feet from the harsh winter weather.

Mohd Yousaf Bhat, a Kashmiri artisan from Zantrag village in Khrew Pampore, has dedicated his life to preserving this ancient craft. Thanks to the support of the government, Yousaf is able to keep the tradition of making Pulhoer and other items like patij (mats), covers for cups and baskets alive.

The Department of Handicrafts of Jammu and Kashmir launched the Handloom Policy in 2020 in Srinagar for the revival of diminishing crafts and the revival of this craft is also included in the policy. Yousaf, who is currently working in the Government School of Design, Srinagar, learned the art of making Pulhoer and other items from his forefathers.

Yousaf expressed his gratitude towards the government for making efforts to keep this traditional culture alive, saying "Pulhoer was primarily used by people to protect their feet from snow, thorns, and pebbles due to the poverty and unavailability of modern footwear."

He further explained that the age-old craft is being revived with the support of the Department of Handicrafts and the School of Design.

"We make handicrafts by using paddy grass locally known as (Dhaan Gass) and wet water. And with that we make a rope and finally a traditional mat known as (Pattej), which were used by elderly people instead of carpets, or today's modern mats," he said.

In addition to making mats and baskets, Yousaf is also focused on keeping the centuries-old 'Pulhoer' alive.

"It is a pair of slippers made of grass and was used decades ago by people living in far-flung areas to help them on slippery roads after a heavy snowfall during winters," he explained.

Director of Handicrafts Kashmir Mehmood Shah lauded the efforts of Yousaf and the government's support for preserving this traditional craft.

"The Department of Handicrafts of Jammu and Kashmir is trying hard to preserve the craft as they launched the Handloom Policy in 2020 in Srinagar for the revival of diminishing craft and the revival of this craft is also included in the policy," he said.

The revival of this ancient craft is not only preserving Kashmiri culture and tradition but also creating employment opportunities for local artisans like Yousaf. The government and local artisans are working together to keep the legacy of Pulhoer and other traditional crafts alive for generations to come.

