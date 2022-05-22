Kashmiri youth wins Rs 2 crore jackpot

Srinagar, May 22 A youth from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district became a millionaire overnight by winning Rs 2 crore in the online fantasy cricket platform Dream11.

Belonging to Shalgam village in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, Waseem Raja said he can now treat his ailing mother.

"I was fast asleep on Saturday late night, when some friends called me and informed me that I was placed at first number in Dream 11," Waseem said.

He said that he had been trying his luck since the last two years by creating fantasy teams in the IPL.

"Becoming a millionaire overnight is like a dream. This will help us to overcome poverty as we belong to financially weak family. My mother is ailing and now I will able to get her treated," he said.

Videos are viral on social media in which people can be seen congratulating Waseem Raja.

There is a wave of happiness in Raja's village with the news of him becoming the winner in Dream11.

Dream11 is an Indian fantasy sports platform that allows users to play fantasy cricket, hockey, football, kabaddi, and basketball.

In April 2019, Dream11 became the first Indian gaming company to become a unicorn.

