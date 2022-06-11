Kashmiri YouTuber Faisal Wani arrested after posting VFX video beheading of Nupur Sharma

Kashmir-based YouTuber Faisal Wani has been arrested.

He had uploaded an incriminating video on YouTube which is against public tranquillity and has caused fear and alarm to the public in general. FIR registered u/s 505 and 506 IPC at Safa Kadal Police Station, said J&K Police.

The Kashmir-based YouTuber had earlier posted a VFX video depicting the beheading of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. He had later deleted his the tweet & issued an apology. "I apologise. I'm extremely sorry if someone is hurt due to me," he had said.

