Katra Violence: Stone Pelting Reported in Jammu and Kashmir During Protest Against Mata Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project (Watch Video)

Stone pelting and clashes erupted in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra city on Monday, November 25, during protests against the Mata Vaishno Devi ropeway project. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were targeted as tensions escalated. According to a report by ANI, pony and palanquin owners were staging a peaceful protest when a CRPF vehicle entered the protest site, sparking anger among shopkeepers and protesters, who began pelting stones.

The vehicle was moved back with police intervention, prompting clashes during which some protesters threw bricks at the cops. Senior Superintendent of Police (Reasi) Paramvir Singh told news agency PTI, "The law and order situation has become challenging and we are trying to handle it. Officers are in talks with the protesters to resolve the issue."

Violence in Katra

#WATCH | J&K: People hold protest against the Mata Vaishno Devi ropeway project, in Katra pic.twitter.com/soomGQqYCa — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2024

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is moving forward with a Rs 250 crore passenger ropeway project covering a 12 km track between Tarakote Marg and Sanji Chhat. However, shopkeepers, mule operators, and palanquin owners have been protesting the project since its announcement on November 22, fearing it will affect their livelihoods.

The protest has continued for four days, with Congress leader Bhupendra Singh joining the demonstrators today. During the clashes, police personnel sustained injuries. CRPF's 6th battalion and local police are deployed at the site, working to calm the situation.

Protesters, including shopkeepers, horsemen, vendors, and hawkers, expressed concerns that the ropeway will drastically reduce their income, as they rely on pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine for their livelihood.

The shopkeepers have warned that if their grievances are not addressed within 72 hours, the protests will intensify. They have already blocked the Vaishno Devi track and threatened to shut down the entire Katra region if their demands are not met.