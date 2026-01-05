Kavitha announces new party; promises to return to Telangana Legislature as political force

Hyderabad, Jan 5 Kalvakuntla Kavitha turned emotional during her last speech in Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday and declared that Telangana Jagruthi, which she is heading, will be turned into a political party.

The daughter of former Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) alleged that she suffered utter humiliation in the party.

Kavitha, who quit BRS after being suspended from the party and also sent her resignation as a Member of the Legislative Council in September last year, made her last speech in the House. She urged the Council Chairman to accept her resignation.

Kavitha, who had floated Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation, during the Telangana movement, announced that Telangana Jagruthi would be turned into a political party now.

She vowed to return to the Legislature as a new political force. “A new political platform is coming up in the State. It will work for students, unemployed and all other sections,” she said.

Appealing to people to bless her, she stated that she came out for them after snapping all ties with the paternal home due to the humiliation she had to suffer.

She announced that Telangana Jagruthi will contest the next elections. “It will definitely emerge as a major political force. I am going out from the Legislature as an individual but will return as political force,” she said.

Kavitha alleged that individuals around her father KCR conspired against her and she was politically sidelined and finally sent out.

She also alleged that ruling Congress party was trying to cash in on the rift within the BRS.

On the allegation by Congress leaders that she quit BRS due to dispute over assets, she said that her fight is for self-respect and not assets.

She claimed that restrictions against her started when she organised Bathukamma after formation of Telangana State in 2014. She said curbs were imposed on her individual freedom.

“I worked in the party with all sincerity. I discharged whatever responsibility was given to me. I was targeted for raising questions,” she said.

She also remarked how could there be democracy in the State when the party itself lacks internal democracy. “The party has completely humiliated me. It did not stand with me when I was fighting ED and CBI,” she said referring to her arrest by the Central agencies in Delhi excise policy case.

Kavitha alleged that BJP got her arrested out of political vendetta against KCR.

She said she questioned corruption in the party and in the government. She claimed that from construction of Telangana martyrs’ memorial to building of district Collectorates, there was corruption in all the works. She stated that Siddipet Collectorate was washed away in just one rain.

The former MP said she fought in the party for pension to those who participated in Telangana movement and alleged that BRS never gave the due recognition to the martyrs.

KCR’s daughter said BRS never bothered about ‘water, funds and jobs’, the slogan with which Telangana movement was launched.

Kavitha said when allegations were made against KCR over Kaleshwaram project, not a single big leader from the party came out in his defence. “That’s why I organised a press meet to speak out on the issue and named the corrupt,” she said.

