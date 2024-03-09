Kaziranga lost its glory during previous govts: PM Modi

Guwahati, March 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on opposition while unveiling some key development projects in Assam’s Jorhat district on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the PM took elephant and jeep safaris in the Kaziranga National Park. He said, “I am mesmerised with the beauty of Kaziranga. I got some unforgettable memories and these will remain with me forever. However, during the previous governments' regime, this park lost its glory.”

“Kaziranga National Park is famous for its one-horned rhinos, but earlier these animals were killed. As many as 27 rhinos were killed in a very short period of time. When our government came to power, several measures were taken and in 2022, Assam recorded zero rhino poaching,” the Prime Minister added.

According to him, because of collective efforts, this feat could be achieved.

“Kaziranga National Park is celebrating the golden jubilee year this time and I request people across the country to visit this UNESCO world heritage site,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also attacked the opposition on 'Modi Ka Parivar' jibe. He said, “They say Modi does not have a family. But 140 crores people are now saying "Main Hoon Modi Ka Parivar" (I am Modi’s family).”

While launching several key projects from Jorhat, the Prime Minister also compared the development initiatives taken by the BJP in the northeast with the previous governments.

Earlier PM Modi rode on an elephant ‘Pradyumna’ for a safari in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday. He also went on a jeep safari and visited Daflang Tower in the park.

Raju Goala, who was the mahout of 'Pradyumna', took the PM on the elephant safari at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Prime Minister also fed sugar cane to three elephants in the park.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor