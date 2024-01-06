KC Venugopal Raises Concerns Over RSS-China Relations Amidst Political Controversies

In India, there is a heated exchange of accusations between the opposition and the ruling party regarding two major issues – the Lok Sabha elections and the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Simultaneously, the Congress has expressed concerns about the strained relations between India and China, criticizing the central government.

The Congress has specifically questioned the connection between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and China, raising queries about the agenda behind the visit of Chinese ambassadors to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. Congress leader KC Venugopal took to Twitter, sharing his questions and seeking clarity on the nature of the RSS-China relationship.

What is the relationship between the RSS and China? What was the agenda of that visit?

KC Venugopal has raised questions regarding the relationship between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and China. He has specifically inquired about the agenda behind the meeting between senior RSS leaders and representatives of the Chinese embassy. Venugopal has drawn attention to existing information about Adani's relations with China and highlighted concerns about the timing of revelations regarding the meeting between the RSS and the Chinese embassy.

He suggests that the association between the Sangh and China might be reflected in the positive coverage of the Modi-led government by the Chinese media. Venugopal questions the appropriateness of such interactions, especially when there are issues such as the Chinese occupation of territory and acknowledged abnormal relations between India and China. He criticizes the meeting, emphasizing the seriousness of the matter in terms of national security and calls for clear answers regarding the RSS-China connection. According to Venugopal, the meeting with China by an influential organization like the RSS raises concerns about the country's approach to dealing with the ongoing Chinese crisis.

Meanwhile, it is seen that there is no consensus among the opposition on whether to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple. Many from the opposition parties have been invited to this grand ceremony. The opposition is constantly criticizing the central government over the Ram temple.