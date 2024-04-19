KCR anticipates political turbulence in Telangana after LS polls

Hyderabad, April 19 Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao anticipates political turbulence in the state after next month’s Lok Sabha elections.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President also claimed that the future belongs to the BRS in Telangana.

He was addressing a meeting of the party’s Lok Sabha candidates, MLAs, MLCs, and other leaders at the party headquarters here.

He told the party leaders that people are fed up with the misrule of the Congress within a very short span of time.

He claimed that some Congress leaders are in touch with him who told him that it’s the BJP that is calling the shots.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, also said that the BRS leaders who joined the Congress are regretting their decision now.

Claiming that the BJP attempted to buy MLAs when BRS had 104 legislators, he said, “Will they spare the Congress which has just 64 MLAs?”

He also urged the BRS leaders to work for the victory of all the party candidates in the Lok Sabha polls.

“Telangana's long-standing commitment to safeguarding the rights of its people remains steadfast, echoing from the days of the Telangana movement to the present. The BRS emerged as the sole advocate of this cause, with its MPs poised to amplify the voice of Telangana in the corridors of Delhi,” he said.

KCR also highlighted the critical issues plaguing Telangana, including concerns surrounding irrigation, drinking water, and electricity.

He vehemently criticised the inefficiency of the incumbent Congress government, questioning the sudden emergence of infrastructure problems.

KCR went on to attribute these issues to the Congress' disregard for the welfare of the people and the peasantry, driven by a culture of negligence.

KCR also admonished the Congress government for its 'inability' to implement the previous grain procurement policies, resulting in severe repercussions for the farmers.

KCR also voiced concerns over the BJP's alleged conspiracy to divert the Godavari river water away from Telangana, emphasising that such actions go against the the state's interests.

