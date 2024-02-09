KCR hails Bharat Ratna for Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad, Feb 9 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has hailed the decision of the Government of India to confer Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.

KCR, in a statement, described this as an honour for the people of Telangana.

The BRS chief thanked the Centre for accepting the demand of BRS for conferring the country’s highest civilian award on Narasimha Rao.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has also welcomed the decision of the Centre.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this decision.

“We have been demanding the Union Government for this honour since the centenary celebrations of Sri PVNR held by Telangana Govt under the leadership of Sri KCR Garu,” KTR posted on X.

In 2020, Telangana Assembly had passed a resolution, urging the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on Narasimha Rao.

While moving the resolution, Rao had described Narasimha Rao as a statesman, intellectual par excellence and a multi-linguist, crediting Rao with introducing modern economic reforms and paving the way for making India one of the largest economies in the world.

“Only two leaders turned India’s modern history. One was Jawaharlal Nehru, the architect of modern India and the second one was P V Narasimha Rao who was the maker of global India,” he said.

