KCR to file nomination for two assembly seats on Nov 9

Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, will file his nomination on November 9 for the upcoming state assembly election.KCR is going to fight the election from two seats -- Gajwel and Kamareddy.November 10 is the last date to file nominations.

According to the party statement, on November 9, KCR will leave for Konayapalli village in Siddipet district, where he will offer special prayers to Lord Venkateshwara at a local temple. The chief minister will place his nomination papers before the Lord and seek his blessings. From there, he will go to the municipal office at Gajwel in Siddipet district to file his nomination papers.Later, he will go to Kamareddy town in Kamareddy district and file his nomination papers. After this, he will address a public meeting at Kamareddy, the BRS statement said.

The chief minister will also address a meeting of all the BRS candidates for the upcoming assembly elections at Telangana Bhavan on October 15 and issue them B-forms (authorising their candidature as official nominees of the party).“He will explain the rules and regulations of the election commission to the candidates and give them direction on how to go about with their election campaign in the next one and a half month,” the statement said.KCR will also release the BRS election manifesto on the same day (October 15). Later in the day, he will leave for Husnabad assembly constituency, where he will address a massive public meeting.