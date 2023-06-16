Kejriwal appeals to AAP workers in Assam to assist in relief work in flood-affected areas

New Delhi [India], June 16 : With people in some districts of Assam facing flood situation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to local Aam Aadmi Party workers to assist in rescue and relief work.

"Heavy rains and floods are affecting life in Assam. I appeal to all the local workers of the Aam Aadmi Party to serve the victims in the flood-affected districts and provide all possible help to the administration in rescue and relief work," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The situation in Assam is still grim as nearly 29,000 people in six districts are affected by the floods, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Thursday.

ASDMA said that due to incessant rain in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the water levels of many rivers are rising, and flood waters and rainwater have flooded 25 villages and other areas under 10 revenue circles in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Nalbari, and Kamrup (Metro) districts.

In view of the onset of the Monsoon and the possibility of rain-induced floods across the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 11 held a video conference with the DCs and other senior officers of the state administration to put in place necessary steps and ramp up flood preparedness and response system.

"With the monsoon setting in, in the state, all the government departments including NHAI, NHIDC, NDRF and SDRF should become alert to negotiate with the flood and reach out to the affected people," he said.

He also asked ASDMA to activate risk communication and early warning systems to warn people against the potential threats of the flood.

In the event of flood water submerging the low-lying habitable areas, the Chief Minister asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to set up relief camps and streamline relief distribution.

