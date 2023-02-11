Kejriwal govt approves infrastructure projects worth Rs 11.28 cr

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday approved two projects worth Rs 11.28 crore for the repair and redevelopment of road infrastructure in the national capital.

The projects include the strengthening of the road from Pusa roundabout to Dayal Chowk, Pusa Institute (IARI), the internal lane from Ratanpuri Chowk to Pusa Employment Exchange Gate, and OP Bharti Marg and Road No 42 from Haryana Maitri Bhawan to Parwana Road Cut and further to Outer Ring Road.

While approving the projects, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Under the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make the infrastructure of Delhi beautiful, safe and world-class, the Government is working on mission mode to strengthen and improve the infrastructure across the city."

Sisodia also directed the officials to follow the global standards of street design and also ensure compliance with all safety and security standards during the maintenance work of roads.

"The Delhi Government is working in a phased manner to strengthen the roads of Delhi. Given that these roads were constructed long ago they are currently in need of maintenance. Thus the work of maintenance and beautification is being started here now. To avoid any further inconvenience to the commuters, PWD officials have been asked to complete the work in the stipulated time and ensure all the safety guidelines," said Sisodia.

During the process of strengthening, the PWD is using advanced machines and technologies to ensure long-lasting roads across Delhi.

The strengthening of the road from Pusa roundabout to Dayal Chowk, Pusa Institute (IARI), the internal lane from Ratanpuri Chowk to Pusa Employment Exchange Gate and OP Bharti Marg will be done at the cost of Rs 8.55 crore.

The maintenance of Road No. 42 from Haryana Maitri Bhawan to Parwana Road Cut and further to Outer Ring Road will be strengthened at the cost of Rs 2.72 crore.

In another important decision, the Deputy Chief Minister has approved the Delhi Jal Board's plan to provide sewer line connections to all houses in 1 village including 14 colonies in the Badli Assembly constituency.

After the completion of this project worth Rs 28 crore, about 1.3 lakh people in the colonies and villages of the area will get relief from sewer problems.

In a statement, Sisodia said, "Delhi Jal Board has decided to connect sewer connections of different houses in the Badli Assembly constituency. Around 27,740 house sewer connections will be added here. With this, about 1.3 lakh people of 1 village including 14 colonies of the area will get relief from the sewer problem."

He said that after the completion of the sewer connection work in the area, the residents of the colonies will get relief from sewer problems as well as a clean and pollution-free environment.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor