Kejriwal govt recommends ending weekend curfews, odd-even system in markets

The Kejriwal government on Friday recommended lifting of weekend curfews in the national capital in view of declining COVID-19 cases, said sources in the Kejriwal government.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a recommendation to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to end the weekend curfew.

In the proposal, Kejriwal also asked to remove the odd-even system in the markets and to allow private offices to operate at 50 per cent capacity, the sources added.

Earlier in the month, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the COVID-19 surge.

As many as 12,306 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours in Delhi on Thursday with a test positivity rate of 21.48 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

