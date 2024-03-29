Kejriwal Ko Ashirwad: Delhi CM's Wife Sunita Launches WhatsApp Campaign, Urges People To Support Her Husband

Sunita, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, launched a WhatsApp campaign 'Kejriwal ko Aashirwad’, on Friday, appealing to the public to stand by her husband. This comes as Kejriwal remains in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to a money-laundering case linked to the excise policy.

केजरीवाल जी को आशीर्वाद देने के लिए आप इस नम्बर पर WhatsApp करें - 8297324624 https://t.co/UwcZuL90KE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 29, 2024

Providing a WhatsApp number, 8297324624, she stated that individuals can send their blessings, prayers, or any other messages for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor. She assured that she will convey those messages to him.

Also Read| Arvind Kejriwal Health Is Not Fine, Your CM Is Being Harassed Says Wife Sunita (Watch Video)

During a digital media briefing, Sunita Kejriwal conveyed that her husband has confronted what she described as the "most corrupt and dictatorial forces" in the nation. She urged people to extend their support to him through their blessings and prayers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal argued in court on Thursday, March 28, during the hearing of the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor scam. Despite the presence of his lawyers, Kejriwal presented his arguments after obtaining permission from the court.

Also Read| Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Sunita Kejriwal Reaches ED Office in Delhi To Meet Him (Watch Video)

Delhi CM Sunita Kejriwal's wife alleged that the central agencies are harassing her husband and the AAP national convenor after his arrest in connection with the Excise Policy case. Sunita Kejriwal said, ''The central agencies are harassing Delhi CM. People of Delhi are watching everything and will give a befitting reply at the appropriate time.'' Replying to another question on Kejriwal's health, Sunita said, "His health is not good.''