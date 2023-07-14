Kejriwal seeks NDRF, Army's help as Delhi flood situation worsens

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG VK Saxena on Friday inspected various locations, including a spot at Vikas Bhawan where a drain regulator was damaged. Waters from the raging Yamuna river and heavy rains have thrown normal life out of gear in Delhi. Kejriwal said that water entered different areas due to different reasons and people will start getting relief soon. The floodwaters even reached the Supreme Court, located in the Tilak Marg area in the central part of the city. Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the government has directed the chief secretary to take up the matter of the damage to the regulator on priority and resolve the problem.

Delhi authorities have said that there will be drinking water and power cuts in some areas of the national capital, NDTV reported.Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Union Home Minister Amit Shah from France and enquired about the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi, NDTV reported quoting sources.According to the latest update, the water has now reached the entrance of the top court even as the water level of the Yamuna River has decreased to 208.44 meters at the Old Railway Bridge at 7 am today against 208.66 metres at 8 pm last night, which is the highest ever recorded. “Whole night, our teams worked to fix the damage at regulator of drain no 12 near WHO building,” Bharadwaj said in a tweet. “Still, the water of Yamuna is entering the city through this breach. The Govt has directed Chief Secretary to take it up on highest priority. ”The city is also staring at a drinking water shortage as three water treatment plants had to be stopped after they were inundated with flood water. The Delhi government said the inundation of a pump house at Wazirabad impeded operations at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants, leading to a 25 per cent drop in the water supply.

