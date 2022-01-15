Kejriwal to visit poll-bound Goa today for campaigning

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit Goa on Saturday for two days (January 15-16) ahead of assembly polls in the state scheduled to take place this February.

Kejriwal will reach Goa today at around 1:30 PM and will kick off the 'Door to Door' campaign of the party.

While, on January 16, the AAP national convener will hold a press conference in Panaji.

Goa will go to the polls on February 14.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor