Kejriwal vows to silence farm law advocates in Haryana rally

Rohtak, Sep 25 Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), took a jibe against Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut during a rally in Haryana’s Rohtak on Wednesday, criticising her remarks advocating the reinstatement of the repealed farm laws.

Addressing the crowd, Kejriwal pointed out the anger among Haryana's people over her statements, emphasizing that the state's residents will not accept the reintroduction of these "three black laws."

“There is widespread anger among the people of Haryana over Kangana’s statement. The implementation of three black laws will not be acceptable to the people of the state,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kangana had said, "Farmers are a pillar of strength in the nation's development. I want to appeal to them to demand the laws back for their own good."

Kejriwal reminded the people of the farmers' protest against the laws, in which many people from Haryana participated.

He also highlighted his personal involvement in supporting the protesters, providing them with food and water for 13 months during the stir.

"When Prime Minister Modi realized he could lose, he withdrew the laws. But now, Kangana is demanding their return. We must press a button so hard that no one dares talk about these laws again," he urged the people.

Kejriwal also positioned AAP as a key player in the upcoming Haryana elections, claiming that no government would be formed in the state without its support.

Campaigning for AAP candidate Vikas Nehra in the Meham constituency of Rohtak, he urged the electorate to bring about change by electing his party.

Kejriwal contrasted the deteriorating condition of schools, colleges, and hospitals in Haryana with the free public services being offered in Delhi and Punjab under the AAP government.

He outlined five key promises for Haryana, including a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 for women, free electricity, water, and healthcare in schools, colleges, and hospitals. He emphasised that winning this seat was crucial for AAP to hold power in Haryana.

In the Meham Assembly constituency, AAP’s Vikas Nehra is up against sitting MLA Balraj Kundu, Congress’ Balram Dangi, BJP’s Deepak Hooda, rebel BJP candidate Radha Ahlawat, and former INLD MLA Bali Pahalwan, who is contesting as an independent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor