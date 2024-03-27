Kejriwal’s orders: Delhi BJP delegations files complaint with Police Commissioner, seeks probe

New Delhi, March 27 A delegation from the Delhi BJP approached Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Wednesday, urging for a thorough investigation into the letters allegedly dispatched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his time under ED's custody.

“Shortwhile back along with advocates & party leaders filed a Police Complaint with @CPDelhi Shri Sanjay Arora regarding Letters coming allegedly from custody by CM @ArvindKejriwal ! Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP President said in a tweet.

While talking to reporters after meeting CP, Sachdeva emphasised the necessity to determine the genuineness of these missives and said to scrutinise the involvement of Kejriwal's ministers, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, who claim to have received them.

"We demand a comprehensive probe to ascertain whether these 'letters' are indeed authentic and the roles of the mentioned ministers," Sachdeva asserted.

He further alleged, "There exists a proper procedure for such correspondences. As per my knowledge, these letters appear to be fake."

After his arrest, CM Kejriwal first issued an order to Water Minister Atishi from the custody of the ED on Sunday, another directive was issued on Tuesday to the Health Department on the smooth functioning of the AAP's flagship Mohalla Clinics.

