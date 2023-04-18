Kempegowda Int'l Airport records 96pc growth in passenger numbers during FY 2022-23

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 18 : Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru saw a strong surge in passenger numbers during the Financial Year 2022-23, recording a 96pc growth over the previous financial year and welcoming over 31.91 million passengers, said a press release issued by the airport authority.

"When compared to the previous financial year, BLR(Bangalore) Airport reported a growth in passenger numbers with a total of 31.91 million passengers travelling through the Airport. Of this, 28.12 million were domestic passengers and 3.78 million were international passengers during this period."

"The domestic (DOM) sector recorded a growth of 85%, while the international (INT) sector recorded a growth of 245% vs FY22. In terms of Cargo, BLR Airport continues to be the No 1 Airport for processing perishable cargo in India for the second consecutive year" The press release said.

The airport authorities said that "the increase in passengers in FY23 can be attributed to post-pandemic operations resumption, as well as the re-introduction of key routes and the initiation of new routes connecting leading business hubs and travel destinations."

BLR Airport is now connected to a total of 100 destinations, 75 destinations across India, and 25 International, contributing to a steady recovery. The press release said the Airport maintained its leading position in processing perishable cargo.

"From a passenger perspective, the highlights of the year have been Akasa's growth story, the launch of Qantas' service to Sydney and the launch of daily Airbus A380 services to Dubai by Emirates. Our position as the No.1 Airport for processing perishable cargo in India for the second consecutive year is a testament to our commitment to excellence. With the recent launch of Terminal 2 (T2), we are better equipped than ever before, to maintain our standing as the preferred gateway to South and Central India. Our commitment to enhancing the Airport's operations remains unwavering as we continue to prioritise the satisfaction and convenience of our passengers", said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, BIAL.

The recovery in air transport movements (ATMs) has been impressive, with a 50.8% overall growth in FY 23. Domestic ATMs saw a 49.8% growth while international growth stood at 59.6%.

On February 26, 2023, the Airport recorded the highest number of passengers for FY23 at 114,299 pax, which was also the highest number of passengers on a single day since the Airport opened in 2008, said the Press release.

