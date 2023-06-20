Kerala: 1 dead, 5 injured in steel factory fire at Palakkad's Kanjikode
By ANI | Published: June 20, 2023 09:17 AM2023-06-20T09:17:24+5:302023-06-20T09:20:02+5:30
Palakkad (Kerala) [India], June 20 : One person was killed and another five were injured after a fire broke out in a steel factory at Kerala's Kanjikode industrial area in Palakkad after an explosion in a furnace.
Rescue operations were underway, and now the fire is under control, according to Walayar Police
Further updates are awaited.
