Kerala: 1 dead, 5 injured in steel factory fire at Palakkad's Kanjikode

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], June 20 : One person was killed and another five were injured after a fire broke out in a steel factory at Kerala's Kanjikode industrial area in Palakkad after an explosion in a furnace.

Rescue operations were underway, and now the fire is under control, according to Walayar Police

Further updates are awaited.

