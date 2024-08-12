Kerala: 466.5 Grams of Gold Chains Hidden in Shoe Soles Seized From Doha Passenger at Cochin Airport (Watch Video)

The customs at the Cochin Airport in Kerala seized 466.5 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Doha to Kochi via Dubai, an custom official told news agency ANI. The passenger was found to be concealing 8 gold chains inside the soles of his shoes.

The incident occurred on August 12, when the AIU officers, acting on intelligence inputs, profiled the passenger at the exit gate of the airport. During a thorough examination, the officers discovered the gold chains meticulously hidden within the soles of the passenger's shoes.