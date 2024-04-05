Kerala: 55-Year Old British Surfer Dies at Varkala Beach in Thiruvananthapuram

In a tragic incident at Varkala Beach in Thiruvananthapuram district, a 55-year-old British citizen named Roy John lost his life while surfing. The unfortunate incident took place at Varkala Papanasam sea, where John encountered strong surf conditions.

The Varkala Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kerala Police issued a statement on the same, indicating that the incident is currently under investigation.Last week, thirteen people, including two children, were injured in an accident at Varkala beach on Saturday after a huge wave toppled the floating bridge.