Kerala actress assault case: Convicts plead for leniency ahead of court’s sentencing

Kochi Dec 12 In a tense and emotionally charged courtroom in Kochi, the six convicts in the 2017 actress assault case made last-minute pleas for leniency on Friday, just hours before the trial court is set to pronounce their sentence.

The convicts were brought to court around 11:30 a.m., each presenting personal circumstances in an attempt to win the court’s sympathy.

First accused Pulsar Suni, identified by the court as the central figure behind the attack, told Judge Honey M. Varghese that only his mother is at home and that he alone is responsible for her care.

Suni, however, remained expressionless as he addressed the court.

The second accused, Martin, broke down in tears, repeatedly insisting that he was innocent. “I have not committed any crime. I have been in jail for a mistake I never made. Please give me a lighter sentence,” he pleaded, recalling that he was the first to be arrested in the case.

The third accused, Manikandan, said he had never knowingly committed any wrongdoing and requested compassion, citing his wife, daughter, and son.

The fourth accused, Vijeesh, asked the court to consider his family background and appealed for a reduced sentence.

He also requested to be lodged in Kannur jail since he hails from Thalassery.

The fifth accused, Vadival Salim, said he had done nothing wrong and that he has a wife and a three-year-old daughter.

The sixth accused, Pradeep, spoke through tears as he too asked the court for leniency.

Across the board, the convicts attempted to secure sympathy by highlighting their family responsibilities.

After hearing them, the court asked whether punishment should not be proportionate to each person’s involvement.

Judge Varghese underscored that if conspiracy is proven, all involved bear responsibility.

“The real culprit is Pulsar Suni. The others were part of the crime,” the court observed. The judge further noted the gravity of the offence, stressing that Pulsar Suni had failed to recognise the survivor’s helplessness and that the case concerned “the dignity of a woman.”

The proceedings opened with a stern warning from the judge to the media, cautioning against any action that undermines the dignity of the court.

The sentencing of all six guilty will be delivered later in the day.

In this case, actor Dileep, the eighth accused, was discharged along with three others.

On Friday, Dileep approached the Court seeking the return of his passport, which was in their custody since he was arrested and spent nearly three months in jail in 2017.

