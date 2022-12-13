Kerala Assembly passes bill to remove Governor as chancellor of universities

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to replace the Governor from the post of chancellor in the universities in the State.

However, the Opposition Congress objected to appointing an academician as a chancellor and suggested appointing either a former Supreme Court judge or a former High Court judge.

Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev on December 7 introduced an amendment in the assembly where the chancellor can be decided by a three-member committee which includes the Chief Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and the Speaker.

According to the amendment bill introduced in the assembly, "the government shall appoint an academician of high repute or a person of eminence in any of the field of science including agriculture and veterinary science, technology, medicine, social science, humanities, literature, art, culture, law or public administration as the chancellor of the university."

Chancellor is appointed for a period of five years and the person appointed as chancellor shall be eligible for reappointment of one or more terms. The chancellor may resign his office by an intimation in writing to the government.

The bill has been sent for the consideration of the subject committee.

( With inputs from ANI )

