Kerala: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker succumbs to stab injuries, six held
By ANI | Published: March 12, 2022 09:47 PM2022-03-12T21:47:47+5:302022-03-12T21:55:16+5:30
A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker who was stabbed during a clash at a temple festival on March 2 succumbed to his injuries and as many as six accused have been arrested in the case, the police informed on Saturday.
Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police (SP) R Viswanadh said "A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker, who was stabbed during a clash at a temple festival on March 2 succumbed to his injuries."
"We had registered the First Information Report (FIR) on March 3. In our investigation so far we cannot say that there is a political connection," he said.
Viswanadh added that out of seven accused six have been arrested.
( With inputs from ANI )
