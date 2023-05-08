Kerala Boat Accident: CM Pinarayi Vijayan arrives at Malappuram hospital; boat owner absconding

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan arrived at Taluk Hospital in Tirurangadi of Malappuram district, where survivors of the Kerala Boat accident were admitted. The CM will visit the families of the deceased in Parappanangadi, Minister Antony Raju will also accompany him.

Meanwhile, the bodies of those who lost their lives were taken to Parappanangadi around 10 am on Monday after post-mortem and related formalities. The last rites will be performed after the public pay their homage at Parappanangadi. Health Minister Veena George has called an emergency meeting following the accident to assess the situation, the state government said in a statement.She instructed that expert treatment be ensured for the injured and the post-mortem process sped up so that the bodies can be released quickly to the next of kin, the statement said.The post-mortems were conducted at Tirur, Thirurangadi, Perinthalmanna hospitals, and Mancheri Medical College by bringing sufficient staff, including doctors, from Thrissur and Kozhikode disrticts.