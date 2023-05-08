Kerala Boat Accident: State govt orders judicial probe, CM announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday visited Taluk Hospital in Tirurangadi in Malappuram district, where survivors of the incident were admitted. Kerala government ordered judicial probe into tourist boat accident and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of the victims. Twenty two people were killed in the tourist boat accident near the Thoovaltheeram beach.



According to district officials, eight people were rescued after the boat capsized on Sunday evening and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Rescue operation by NDRF, fire and scuba diving teams is under way. The boat was reportedly carrying more passengers than permitted and was plying beyond the official deadline of 5pm. The accident occurred at Thooval Theeram in Ottumbram. The state govt has now ordered judicial probe into the incident and has also announced Rs 10 compensation each to the families of the deceased."A thorough judicial inquiry will be conducted. Rs 10 lakh each will be given as compensation to the families of the deceased.The government will bear the medical expenses of the injured.The Special Investigation Team of the police will also conduct the investigation," a statement from the CMO read.