Kerala Budget 2022: Government set up a special helpline for Ukraine students who came back to India in budget 2022-23

In Kerala budget 2022-23 the Finance Minister announced Rs 5 crore for the Palliative Care sector. 64,352 families who are living in extreme poverty for them the government decided to give Rs 100 crore. The government also decided to give Rs 125 crore for the Employment Guarantee scheme.

Taking care of Karunya Health Scheme the government has passed a fund of Rs 500 crore. Not only this the government will be also taking care of students who are studying abroad for them the government to set up State to maintain a data bank.

The students who faced many problems in Ukraine, for them the government decided to provide NORKA this will be special help line for students of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Assembly begins on February 18 and the budget is presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal on March 11. However, there would be no session from February 25 to March 10. The speaker said, "Finance Minister K N Balagopal will present the budget and the related documents for the financial year 2022-23 in the House on March 11. A general discussion on the budget will be held on March 14, 15, and 16."



