Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95 Lottery Result 2024: Ticket Number XC 224091 Wins First Prize of 20 Crore, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

The result of the Kerala state Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95 lottery sambad was declared today, i.e. on Wednesday, January 24. watch live streaming results and know the names of the lucky draw winners here. The Kerala state lottery department has announced the Bumper winner on behalf of the state government at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner of the Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95 Lottery was declared, and they won Rs 20 crore.

Watch Live Streaming Below:

If you participated in the Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper Bumper-95 lottery, you make sure to check the results before they appear in the Kerala Government Gazette/ You must visit Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days of the draw in order to pick up your reward money. One must bring documents and a ticket along with you to claim the winning amount.

If a ticket is destroyed, claims can be avoided with several security safeguards. If the prize is less than Rs 5000, the winner should present their ticket to any Kerala lottery retailer to claim their winnings. The lottery is played through the machine, the winning numbers are selected at random from a machine that holds numbered balls.