Kerala: Clashes erupt as ABVP marches to Kannur Collectorate; police use water cannon

Kannur (Kerala) [India], June 17 : The leaders of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday marched towards the Kannur Collectorate in Kerala alleging that the police treated ABVP members harshly during a march organised on Friday.

The demonstration follows yesterday's secretariat march organized by ABVP, during which the Kerala State Secretary of ABVP and other activists were reportedly subjected to harsh treatment.

ABVP alleges that the leftist government in Kerala is intentionally transforming the state's universities into Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) party offices.

The march, which commenced from Kannur Old Bus Stand on Saturday, took a tumultuous turn when the protesters attempted to breach the barricades set up by the police near the collectorate.

In response, law enforcement authorities employed water cannons to disperse the crowd and maintain order. ABVP Kerala State Joint Secretary Abhinav Thuneri inaugurated the march.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor