Kerala CM announces formation of SIT to probe train fire incident that claimed 3 lives

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Monday said the state police have formed a special investigation team to probe the deaths of three people after a man set co-passengers on fire inside a moving train in Kozhikode. In the incident, nine other people on board the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train sustained burn injuries. Police said a case of murder has been lodged against the accused.

CM Vijayan, in a statement, said the police have been instructed to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident. He said the police were actively trying to catch hold of the assailant and the probe was being supervised by State Police Chief Anil Kant. The CM further said the state government will take strong measures to ensure the safety of rail passengers and the Ministry of Railways will be requested to take all possible steps in the matter of passenger safety.



Vijayan also condoled the death of the three persons -- a woman, her infant niece and a man -- who are believed to have fallen off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire.

He said it was sad and shocking to hear the loss of three lives, including that of a baby, and the burns suffered by the passengers.