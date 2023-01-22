Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges Union govt to set up AIIMS in Kozhikode

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the Union government to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the southern state without further delay. Vijayan, while inaugurating the super speciality block at the Government Medical College hospital here, said the health indices of the state are at par with the developed nations of the world.

Considering the achievements of Kerala in the health sector, the Centre should establish an AIIMS in the state. Kerala has achieved the top positions in any health indice in the country. We have even identified land to set up the AIIMS at Kozhikode. The Centre should set up the hospital without any delay, Vijayan said at the function attended by Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar.

He said the health sector in Alappuzha will get a boost with the opening of the new super speciality block at the medical college. Immediate steps will be taken to appoint necessary doctors and other staff, the Chief Minister said.

According to a report of PTI, Vijayan said the setting up of the super speciality block is an example of federalism in the country and the state expects more facilities that state deserves. The super speciality block was constructed using a fund of Rs 120 crore sanctioned by the Centre and Rs 53.18 crore sanctioned by the state government.

Kerala has converted the primary health centres in the state to family health centres and as a result, all sections of the society have now started relying on the government medical facilities for treatment, Vijayan said.

Speaking at the function, Union Minister Pawar said the Alappuzha Medical College has been allotted 15 more PG seats. During visit to Kerala, took a review meeting of State Health Officials. Discussed various initiatives and issues in the Kerala health system. Directed for improvements so that people get benefits of Various Health initiatives of Government of India, she said in a tweet after the function.