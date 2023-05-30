Kerala: CM Vijayan directs officials to conduct monsoon preparedness activities

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 30 : In the background of IMD predicting the onset of monsoon around June 4 in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday directed the state officials to carry out the monsoon preparedness activities vigorously. He was chairing a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority here.

Due to the unpredictable nature of rainfall availability, a review of monsoon preparedness activities in the districts should be conducted especially in the first week of June, July, August and September. The meeting should be held under the leadership of the district in-charge ministers or district collectors, the Kerala CM directed.

In case of heavy rains, the possibility of waterlogging in urban areas should be foreseen and the drainage systems should be cleaned and the activities to facilitate the flow of water should be completed. A separate system should be set up in all districts to monitor these, Pinarayi Vijayan instructed.

The cities of Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram are prone to severe waterlogging in case of heavy rainfall. Operation Breakthrough, Operation Ananta etc should be continued in such cases. Their current condition should be checked and emergency precautions should be taken.

Safety boards should be put up at the work sites on the road. Immediate steps should be taken to fill potholes on the road. Basic facilities including toilets and electricity should be ensured in the camps. Information about the buildings found to convert into camps should be published in local government offices and public places.

A strong awareness campaign and training should be provided among the people in hilly areas prone to landslides. Hazard warnings should be displayed at tourist destinations said the Chief Minister.

In the meeting, State Disaster Management Authority Vice Chairman and Revenue Minister K Rajan, Agriculture Minister P Prasad, Chief Secretary V. P Joy, District Collectors and various other state officials were present.

