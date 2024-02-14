Kerala Couple and Their Twin Children Found Dead in US Home

An Indian-origin family hailing from Kerala tragically met their demise in their California home in what appears to be a case of murder-suicide. The deceased have been identified as Anand Sujith Henry, 42, his wife Alice Priyanka, 40, and their 4-year-old twin sons, Noah and Neithan. The grim discovery unfolded when a concerned relative, unable to reach anyone in the household, requested a welfare check. Police responded to the call and found the lifeless bodies of Anand and Alice, both with gunshot wounds, in a bathroom.

The twin children were also found deceased in a bedroom, with investigations ongoing to determine the cause of their deaths. Law enforcement officials noted that there were no signs of forced entry into the residence, and a 9mm pistol with a loaded magazine was recovered from the bathroom.

The family had purchased the home in 2020 for $2.1 million, as per records. While initial assessments lean towards a murder-suicide scenario, authorities are keeping all possibilities open. The San Mateo police department assured the public that there is no imminent threat, as they believe the perpetrator was confined within the home. The Henry family, originally from Kerala, had been residing in the United States for nine years. Anand worked as a software engineer, while Alice was a senior analyst. They had moved from New Jersey to San Mateo County two years ago, where they were regarded as amiable, diligent individuals and devoted parents by their neighbors and colleagues.

Court records revealed that Anand had filed for divorce in December 2016, though the separation was not finalized. San Mateo County's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) is spearheading the case, collaborating with the San Mateo County Crime Lab to gather evidence. This tragedy adds to a string of recent deaths among the Indian-origin community in the US. US envoy to India Eric Garcetti affirmed the commitment to ensuring the safety of Indian students and visitors in the United States.