Kerala CPI-M: No complaint against CM's political secretary in MLA Anvar's letter

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 6 A week after a Left-backed Independent MLA levelled serious allegations against P. Sasi, the powerful political secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the CPI-M on Friday dismissed them as "media creation".

Speaking to the media soon after a daylong meeting here, Kerala CPI-M Secretary M.V. Govindan said the concerned legislator -- P.V. Anvar -- had met him recently and submitted a letter.

“Look, the letter he gave to me has nothing against Sasi. May be he said something on television, but nothing has been given to us and hence we don't have to deal with this matter at the moment,” Govindan said.

Last week, Anvar had publicly accused the CM's political secretary of betraying the trust placed in him by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, saying he has has done nothing while occupying the top post.

Anvar had also accused ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar of engaging in shady deals, including tapping the phones of politicians and supporting gold smuggling, calling him a "notorious criminal” who “modelled” himself as fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim.

“Anvar has raised some issues but the opposition is giving them a political colour. For anything and everything, they want CM Vijayan's resignation. This is nothing but whipping up anti-Communist feelings. The opposition is using Anvar who has supported and appreciated CM Vijayan and the Left government.

"But these efforts won’t create any impact either on the government or the CPI-M. Moreover, a section of media is using whatever means to target the CPI-M. This has been happening for decades without having any impact,” Govindan said.

Reacting to the allegations levelled by Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan that Ajith Kumar is the interlocutor between the RSS and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and had an hour-long meeting with RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Govindan said RSS has been trying for long to target the CPI-M in Kannur.

He also claimed that over the years, they have killed 218 CPI-M comrades in Kannur.

“What the Congress and Satheesan are saying is utter nonsense to cover up the loss of their Lok Sabha seat to the BJP. BJP's Suresh Gopi won in Thrissur because the Congress lost over 80,000 votes, while we finished second and got close to 16,000 votes more than what we did in 2019," Govindan said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor