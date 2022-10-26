Kerala CPI(M)'s moral high ground claims stand exposed

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 26 After Swapna Suresh - the prime accused in the gold smuggling case - challenged the CPI(M) leaders in Kerala to file a defamation suit against her over her most recent disclosures, there has been a silence from the Left camp.

The CPI(M) in Kerala always boasts about maintaining high moral ground, especially if the victims' 'tormentors' are from the Congress or the BJP, but this stands exposed in the Swapna Suresh's case. The CPI(M) leaders are maintaining a stoic silence when their leaders have been vehemently attacked by the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh. She even has challenged them to file a defamation suit against her over her most recent disclosures.

Recently, Swapna came out with damning revelations and said that the top CPI(M) leaders like former Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan, former State Ministers - Kadakampally Surendran and Thomas Isaac are a frustrated lot. She slammed Surendran as being a person who "just cannot be invited to any house".

Since Swapna made this revelation, there has been no reaction from any of the senior leaders.

Sreeramakrishnan then came out with a Facebook post stating he has done no wrong, and is not the one to sit idle. He threatened legal action. Following this, Swapna on Tuesday released pictures to buttress her argument.

Surendran, who said he too has done no wrong, added that she was now in the company of the Sangh parivar. So did Isaac, who said that Swapna was presently in the company of the BJP.

The vernacular TV channels aired the old statements of leaders like Pinarayi Vijayan and others, who had criticised the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy over his links in the solar scam case during 2013-14.

With the juicy tales of how Swapna was approached by some CPI(M) leaders, despite her asking them to file a defamation suit against her, none has come forward with it.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan slammed Vijayan ove his silence as Swapna has levelled allegations against him and his family also.

"Why is Vijayan silent, if they claim that these are wild allegations, why are they not approaching the legal system against those levelling the allegations. Silence means that there is something wrong," said Satheesan.

Popular media critic A.Jayasankar said that so far none of those top leaders, who have been caught in the revelations, is yet to take legal recourse.

"They are silent because, if they approach the court, then Vijayan and his family also will have to follow suit and it might lead to explosive situations, which the CPI(M) just cannot afford," said Jayasankar.

CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan faced a tough time when the same question was put to him and despite his best efforts he was unable to provide an answer.

"Don't expect the CPI(M) to come out with replies every time someone levels an allegation," said Govindan.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) was burning the midnight oil on how to come out of this mess and were trying to see how best they can put pressure on the Congress leadership as there is a case against Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly, who managed to get anticipatory bail, after a former female friend accused him of rape.

The legislator is presently being quizzed by the probe team and the speculation is the state government is mulling to appeal against the bail he secured from a lower court in the state capital city at the High Court on the grounds that he was not cooperating with the probe team.

What's even more surprising is that Vijayan has not spoken a word after Swapna levelled fresh allegations against his daughter, Veena, who is behind every major infrastructure project in the state. All eyes are on if the CPI(M) will take Swapna to the court over her revelations, but it's most unlikely as taking a position on moral high ground is not for them, but for others.

