Kerala: Death toll in Malappuram boat capsize incident rises to 18

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], May 8 : The death toll in the Malappuram boat capsize incident rose to 18 on Sunday night, the Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, where a tourist boat capsized near the Tanur coast.

Several vehicles reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

The operation is being carried out.

More details are awaited.

