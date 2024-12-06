'Kerala delayed to comply with PM’s directive on Wayanad disaster', Priyanka shares Centre's response

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6 Days after a delegation led by Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the entire parliamentarians from Kerala met Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the speeding up of the relief package for the landslide hit people, on Friday she posted on X the reply from Centre, blaming Kerala government for the delay in submitting the memorandum.

In the reply, the Centre points out that there has been an inordinate delay on the part of the state government even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the state.

It said the state government even after three and half months after the incident has not sent an assessment memo.

“Only recently ( November 13) did the state government submit its memo with an estimate of Rs 2,219.03 crore for recovery and reconstruction,” said the letter.

It has been pointed out that the Centre released the first instalment of Rs 145.60 crore on July 31, and the second instalment of Rs 145.60 crore on October 1.

Besides adequate funds of Rs 782.99 crore are available in the State’s SDRF account for relief operations, including the balance of Rs 394.99 crore.

Priyanka Gandhi wrote in her post that disasters should not be about politics. "Efforts to support the victims of such disasters must prioritise humanity and compassion. The people of Wayanad are looking towards the State and Central Governments with hope, they don’t need excuses, they need urgent help to be able to rebuild their lives with dignity. India stands strongest when every level of government works together to heal wounds and rebuild lives. The Centre and State must step up and fulfill its responsibility to the people of Wayanad..."

It was on July 30 a landslide disaster took place that washed away four villages in Wayanad.

A total of 231 lives were lost while 47 people continue to be missing. 145 houses were fully destroyed, 170 homes were partially destroyed, 240 houses were declared uninhabitable and 183 homes were washed away.

Incidentally, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has been constantly blaming the Centre for its step-brotherly treatment towards Kerala and has accused the Centre of giving financial support to a few other states, which suffered less intense tragedy as compared to the Wayanad disaster.

Priyanka Gandhi after winning the Wayanad by-election by a staggering margin of over four lakh votes on her first visit after becoming the MP had assured the people in her constituency that she would do everything possible to speed up the intervention of the Centre.

