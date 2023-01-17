Kerala: ED interrogates Left Front MLA Anvar in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday interrogated Left Front MLA PV Anvar in a connection with a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said ED officials.

The ED received a complaint against him in this regard on July 2022.

According to ED officials, the case pertains to 2012, a person Salim Naduthodi of Pattarkadavu in Malappuram district alleged in his complaint that Anvar had offered a 10 per cent share in a crusher unit that was valued at around Rs 5 crore in Malappuram district. Salim's complaint stated that Anvar had cheated him to the tune of Rs 50 lakh. Salim, an expatriate engineer alleged that Anvar also believed him to give Rs 50,000 monthly profit from the crusher.

Earlier the ED asked Salim to produce the evidence related to this and later he handed over the evidence. ED recorded the statement of Salim and Kasaragod native Ibrahim in July 2022 as part of the probe. The complainant had submitted documents related to the bank transactions as evidence for handing over the money to Anvar.

Salim filed the complaint before the Malappuram police in 2017. The police and the crime branch of the Kerala Police investigated the case but there was no significant progress. The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court rejected the report submitted by the crime branch saying that it was a civil case. Following this, Salim filed a complaint with ED.

PV Anvar is a CPIM-backed LDF MLA from the Nilambur assembly constituency and won in 2021 from the said constituency for the second consecutive time.

( With inputs from ANI )

