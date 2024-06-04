Kerala Election Results 2024: LDF Leads in Eight Seats, Rajeev Chandrasekhar Ahead in Thiruvananthapuram

Twenty minutes into the counting of postal votes, the CPI(M)-led LDF has gained an early lead in eight seats, while the Congress-led UDF leads in six. BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar has taken the lead in Thiruvananthapuram, according to our reporter Shaju Philip.

Counting of votes for Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha constituencies began at 8 am on Tuesday. Strong rooms at all counting centers were opened at 7 am in the presence of the Returning Officer, Assistant Returning Officer, candidates or their election agents, and Election Commission observers. The state saw a fierce contest between the Congress-led United Democratic Front, the ruling Left Democratic Front, and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Held in a single phase on April 26, the Kerala Lok Sabha election 2024 recorded a voter turnout of 67.15%.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting against CPI(M)’s Annie Raja and BJP state president K Surendran in Wayanad, while two-time MP Shashi Tharoor faces Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram. The Vadakara constituency is witnessing a hotly contested battle with former Kerala Minister K K Shailaja going up against UDF’s Shafi Parambil.

