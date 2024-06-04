Kerala Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi Continues Lead in Wayanad

As postal ballots are counted in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi maintains his lead in the constituency. Early trends indicate the UDF leading in Kerala, with Adoor Prakash leading in Attingal and Hibi Eden leading in Ernakulam. Postal ballots are currently being tallied.

Preparations for counting the votes cast in Kerala's April 26 Lok Sabha elections have been finalized, with the counting process scheduled to take place in 20 centers across the state today. A total of 194 candidates are vying for the 20 seats, underscoring the significance of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections as a crucial battleground for the CPI(M)-led ruling LDF, the Congress-led UDF, and the BJP-led NDA.

In Wayanad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is up against CPI(M)’s Annie Raja and BJP state president K Surendran. In Thiruvananthapuram, two-time MP Shashi Tharoor is competing against Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The Vadakara constituency sees a heated contest between former Kerala Minister K K Shailaja and UDF’s Shafi Parambil. In Pathanamthitta, former Union minister A K Antony’s son Anil Antony, who switched to Congress, faces off against former Kerala Minister Thomas Issac (LDF) and three-time sitting MP Anto Antony (UDF). BJP’s prominent candidate Suresh Gopi is contesting from Thrissur.

