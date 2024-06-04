Kerala Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi’s Lead at Wayanad Crosses 3 Lakh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was leading by 3,28,460 votes in Wayanad constituency over his nearest rival CPI’s Annie Raja, as per Election Commission data.

Rahul Gandhi, running for the Indian National Congress, has a commanding lead in the current election contest with 608,497 votes cast. With a significant lead, he surpasses Annie Raja of the Communist Party of India, who is far behind with 268,256 votes. The significant disparity of 340,241 votes highlights Gandhi's commanding lead in the race and the substantial backing he has received from voters.

The main contenders from the seat are Annie Raja of the Communist Party of India (CPI), P.R. Krishnankutty of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), K. Surendran of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Rahul Gandhi of the Indian National Congress.