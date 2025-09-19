Kerala-EU Conclave charts path for sustainable Blue Economy: Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said Kerala is embracing a Blue Economy Vision that balances economic growth with ecological sustainability and livelihood opportunities, positioning the state as a model for global cooperation in this vital sector.

Inaugurating the Kerala-EU Blue Economy Conclave "Blue Tides" here, he said collaboration with the European Union, based on mutual respect and shared values, could unlock immense opportunities.

"This conclave is not just for dialogue but about charting a shared future," said Vijayan.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh, EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin, and Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian attended the inaugural session presided over by Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian.

Union Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressed the meeting online.

Reaffirming Kerala’s centuries-old maritime legacy, Vijayan said the state is steadily transforming its economic landscape with massive infrastructure investments.

He highlighted the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport as one of India’s most advanced maritime projects, emerging as a global transhipment hub.

"With a 600-km coastline, the sea defines Kerala’s economy, culture and identity. Over a million people depend on fisheries and allied activities, and they are not just workers but custodians of biodiversity and traditional knowledge," Vijayan added.

The Chief Minister outlined the state’s initiatives, including modernising fishing harbours, promoting deep-sea fishing, encouraging value addition, and safeguarding small-scale fishers’ livelihoods while expanding seafood processing and exports.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh said Kerala plays a pivotal role in the Union government’s blue economy strategy. "Kerala has been a model in innovation, sustainability and strengthening livelihoods in fisheries," he said.

In his keynote, Delphin stressed that Europe is seeking partnerships rooted in sustainability and innovation, describing Kerala as "a go-to place" for blue economy collaboration.

Sonowal said the conclave underlines India’s commitment to sustainable blue economy growth, while Kurian emphasised the importance of forging strong partnerships in realising India’s development vision.

Cherian said the conclave reflects Kerala’s determination, India’s vision and Europe’s collaboration, ensuring the ocean nourishes both people and environment.

State Ministers, business leaders, including Lulu Group CMD M.A. Yusuff Ali, senior officials, and representatives from 18 EU nations participated.

The two-day conclave, organised by Kerala’s Fisheries Department with support from the Union Government and the EU, aims to position Kerala as a global hub of sustainable maritime partnerships.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor