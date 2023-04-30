Kerala: Ezhunnallippu, Kudamattam conclude in Thrissur Pooram

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], April 30 : Ezhunnallippu and Kudamattam, which are the major shows in Thrissur Pooram concluded for this year on Sunday.

The thirty-six-hour-long temple festival, Thrissur Pooram, known as the mother of all 'Poorams' began at the Thekkinkadu Maidan here.

Both sides displayed intricately designed parasols challenging each other to one-up their collections as part of 'Kudamattam'.

The mass entry of the legendary elephant Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran, carrying the idol of Naithalakkavu Bhagavathy, also stole the show at Thrissur Pooram.

Tens of thousands gathered at Thekkinkadu Maidan to witness the spectacular event and participate in the festivities.

During the celebrations, processions of deities from the 10 temples in and around Thrissur converge at the Vadukkumnathan Temple to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.

The festival, which is celebrated on the day of 'Pooram' as per the Malayalam calendar month of Medam, is popularly known for its parading of elephants, Panchavadyam (percussion ensemble), and mega display of fireworks.

The festival attracts huge crowds from across Kerala and other states. Hundreds of people from across the state and beyond already have thronged here for the Pooram. Many have come with their family and a lot of them are regular participants of the Pooram and a scorching sun did not prevent them either this year.

"I work in a Gulf country. I took leave to attend Thrissur Pooram with my family. As I did not miss the Pooram in the past, I will not miss the Pooram in the future also," a devotee said.

"Like every time, I am here with the family. I will stay back here to see Kudamattam which will start at 5.00 pm," a lady devotee said.

"I am a Thrissur native. As like every year, I am here from the morning. The soaring humidity will not dampen the spirit of Thrissur Pooram in any way. Only rain is the concern. But we are hoping that everything will be fine," another devotee said.

"I will stay here till the Kudamattam ends. But will not be here for the fireworks which start on tomorrow early morning. Because now the authorities are only showing mild fireworks," he added.

