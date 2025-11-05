Kerala film awards controversy continues as screenwriter slams award for rapper Vedan

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 5 Controversy continues to haunt the Kerala State Film Awards, as screenwriter and author Didi Damodaran on Wednesday strongly criticised the Best Lyricist award being conferred on rapper Vedan (Hiran Das Murali), calling it an “injustice” and a “betrayal” of the government’s stated commitment to stand against those accused of violence against women.

Vedan is at present out on bail for sexually assaulting women and this has irked Didi Damodaran no end.

On Tuesday it was the turn of those who came with children’s films, as the Kerala State Film Awards that were announced on Monday failed to give any prize in the children’s films category citing lack of quality films to be considered for the honour.

On Wednesday, Didi Damodaran in a sharply-worded Facebook post, said the jury’s decision to honour Vedan amounted to “a breach of trust” and demanded that the film jury apologise to “the women of Kerala.”

“The decision, even if irreversible in court, has written an unjust chapter in film history. The jury must apologise to women for this,” Didi Damodaran wrote.

Rapper Vedan won the award for the song “Kuthantram (Sweat-Stitched Shirt)” from the film 'Manjummel Boys'.

The jury had lauded the lyrics for reflecting the pain and resilience of marginalised lives through “authentic, unpolished imagery.”

Didi Damodaran, however, argued that artistic merit cannot be separated from ethical responsibility.

“The line ‘Sweat-Stitched Shirt’ may be powerful, but the award itself is tainted by the blood of wounds suffered by the complainants. No praise can erase or hide that stain,” she said.

Didi Damodaran's remarks refer to earlier allegations of misconduct that had surfaced against Vedan on social media, though no formal action had followed it.

Women’s groups had also questioned the decision to honour him, citing the government’s earlier statements at the Film Conclave pledging zero tolerance toward offenders in cases involving women.

Didi Damodaran said the award to the rapper undermined those commitments.

“This is a betrayal of trust after the government’s promises at the Film Conclave that offenders would not be protected,” she wrote.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor