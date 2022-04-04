Kerala: Fire officials face suspension for giving training to PFI team

Two fire safety officials have been suspended and three were transferred for giving fire fighting training to the rescue and relief team of 'Popular Front of India (PFI)'.

The regional and district fire officer, Ernakulam have been suspended on pending enquiry.

The Director-General of Kerala fire and rescue services has issued a circular prohibiting rescue training programmes for political and religious outfits. The circular stated that either department or staff giving such training will be considered a dereliction of duty and action will be taken against them.

It also says that the training by fire force officials at a programme organised recently by an extremist organisation was being viewed seriously and hence the circular was being issued.

This is after state fire and safety chief B Sandhya submitted a report to the government stating lapses on the parts of the fire and rescue officials.

B Sandhya sought a report from officials soon after the incident of fire force officials giving fire fighting and first aid training to the rescue and relief team of PFI in Aluva, Ernakulam district on March 30.

( With inputs from ANI )

