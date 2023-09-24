Kerala forest watcher injured in wild elephant attack in Idukki

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 A Kerala Forest Department watcher was injured in an attack by a wild elephant at Kosavuchola in Marayur, Idukki district.

The incident occurred on Saturday late night.

The injured forest watcher has been identified as C. Mani, a protection watcher in Vannathurai forest division of Kerala.

Forest Department officials told IANS that both legs of Mani were fractured in the wild tusker attack.

The Forest Department sources revealed that Mani was on official duty when the wild tusker attacked him.

He has been taken to Adimali Taluk Hospital for expert medical care.

It was in Chinnakanal in Idukki district of Kerala that a wild tusker, Arikomban, attacked the residences and shops of people for rice.

The elephant was shifted to the forest area in Tamil Nadu after tranquilizing and then capturing him.

