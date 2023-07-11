Kerala: Gold seized at Cochin airport, passenger detained 

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], July 11 : Customs officials on Tuesday seized gold weighing 554.600 grammes from a passenger at Cochin International Airport. The passenger was concealing the gold inside his rectum, the officials said.

The detained passenger, identified as Muhammad Ali Gafoor, was travelling from Malaysia to Kochi when the officials intercepted him.

The Customs officials retained from him two capsule-shaped packets containing gold in a paste that he was concealing inside his rectum. The two crude gold chains, totalling 230.300 grammes, which were concealed in his hand luggage, were also seized by the officials.

Further investigation on this matter is ongoing, said officials.

This month earlier, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Trichy International Airport intercepted a male passenger and seized 382.00 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 22.52 lakh, said officials.

According to the official, the gold was seized from a male passenger has arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday by Malindo Airlines (Flight No. OD223).

In June, two youths were arrested for allegedly possessing gold worth Rs 1.07 crores in their underwear at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, said customs officials.

Both the youth coming from Sharjah were checked by customs officials on having suspension after which gold, hidden in their underwear was recovered, said officials further.

