Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh asks ED to postpone interrogation by 2 days citing health issues

Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala Gold Smuggling case, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday and asked them to postpone her interrogation by two more days, citing health issues.

Addressing the media here, she said, "I have asked them directly for two more days to appear for interrogation due to my health issues. I will let you know further details."

Notably, Swapna had already requested the agency to reschedule her appearance before the interrogating officer to February 15 due to a medical appointment.

The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.

After spending 16 months behind bars, Swapna was released from jail in November last year.

The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, National Investigative Agency (NIA) and the customs department.

( With inputs from ANI )

