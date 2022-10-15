Kerala Governor Arif Khan's Facebook page hacked

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's 'Facebook' page was allegedly hacked, said the officials on Saturday.

"Hon'ble Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said "My Facebook page appears to be hacked since today morning. The matter has been reported and efforts are on to restore the page," tweeted PRO KeralaRajBhavan.

Earlier in May, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed his Twitter account was hacked after allegedly posting and then deleting a tweet with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's infamous quote linked to 1984 riots. In this regard, Chowdhury has filed a police complaint with Delhi Police.

The Congress leader posted an infographic with a picture of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his infamous statement, "When a big tree falls, the ground shakes."

However, he immediately deleted and shared another post with a different quote.

It was a controversial statement made by former PM Rajiv Gandhi justifying the 1984 Sikh genocide in the wake of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination.

"We must remember Indiraji. We must remember why her assassination happened. We must remember who could be the people behind this. When Indira's assassination happened, there were riots in the country. We know that the hearts of the Indian people were full of anger and that for a few days people felt India was shaking. When a big tree falls, the earth shakes," late Rajiv Gandhi had said while addressing a gathering decades ago.

Later, Chowdhury wrote on Twitter, "The tweet against my name in the Twitter account has nothing to do with my own observation. A malicious campaign is propagated by those forces inimical to me."

Further, in a corrected tweet, Chowdhury wrote, "Development is not about factories, dams and roads. Development is about people. The goal is material, cultural and spiritual fulfilment for the people. The human factor is of supreme value in development."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor